Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

