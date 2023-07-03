Fort Henry Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.57 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

