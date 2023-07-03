Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

