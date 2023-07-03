Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.