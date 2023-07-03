Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

