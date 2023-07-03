Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

