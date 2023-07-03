Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.