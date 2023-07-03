Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $39.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

