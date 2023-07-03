FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $32.50.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

