Fusion Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

