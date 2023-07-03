Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

