Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $220.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

