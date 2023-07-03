Fusion Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.72 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

