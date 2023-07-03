G999 (G999) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,461.34 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

