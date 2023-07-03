Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.2 %

GAIA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

