Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 0.2 %
GAIA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
