General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

Insider Activity

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $109.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

