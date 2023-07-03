General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. General Mills has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

