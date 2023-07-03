Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 11,937 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.