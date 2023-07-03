Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

