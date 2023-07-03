Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 26,810 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,305,462.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $71.86.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

