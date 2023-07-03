Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.