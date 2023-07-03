Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,343 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Signify Wealth lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 21,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,981.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 698,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,465 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

TSLA stock opened at $261.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,772. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

