Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

