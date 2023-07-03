Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $207.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

