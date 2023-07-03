Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $275.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.