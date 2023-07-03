Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 70.3% in June

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BITS opened at $39.70 on Monday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.86%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

