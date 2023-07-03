Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 70.3% in June

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BITS opened at $39.70 on Monday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.23.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.86%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
