Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 566,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Globus Medical worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.