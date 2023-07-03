GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

