Graco (NYSE:GGG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

