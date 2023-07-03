Guidance Point Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

