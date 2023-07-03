Head-To-Head Analysis: Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) & Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $148.10 million 1.38 -$165.29 million ($1.80) -0.99 Alimera Sciences $54.13 million 0.40 -$18.11 million ($2.45) -1.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alimera Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -106.69% N/A -53.95% Alimera Sciences -30.69% N/A -37.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.93%. Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 99.77%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Alimera Sciences.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats Alimera Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company is also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

