Head to Head Analysis: Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Methes Energies International and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.91%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients -3.89% -20.64% -13.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Methes Energies International and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methes Energies International and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $1.34 billion 0.16 -$41.60 million ($0.74) -3.91

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 10.73, indicating that its stock price is 973% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Alto Ingredients on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International



Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alto Ingredients



Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. It operates five alcohol production facilities, including three plants in Illinois, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

