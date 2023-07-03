Head-To-Head Comparison: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 1 1 1 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 30.42%. Given SkyWest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

83.5% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 1.12% 3.44% 1.09% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWest and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.96 billion 0.61 $72.95 million $0.65 62.65 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 34.91 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWest has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats SkyWest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

