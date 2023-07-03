Head-To-Head Comparison: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) vs. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 0.76 -$10.29 million ($0.03) -0.76 AVITA Medical $34.42 million 12.50 -$26.67 million ($1.05) -16.20

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -109.39% N/A -99.60% AVITA Medical -70.59% -30.83% -26.86%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a platform technology allows for the preparation and delivery of spray-on skin cells to regenerate natural healthy epidermis, as well as to use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

