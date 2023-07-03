Head-To-Head Contrast: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) vs. Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) and Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $790,000.00 16.81 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -1.35 Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Apexigen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Apexigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apexigen has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,575.66%. Given Apexigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Apexigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -333.52% -125.48% Apexigen N/A -761.46% -97.07%

Summary

Apexigen beats Catalyst Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

