Head to Head Contrast: Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -20.97% -5.01% -2.44% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and Gravitas Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and Gravitas Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.14 -$114.99 million ($6.75) -0.70 Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.42 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

Gravitas Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats American Public Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

