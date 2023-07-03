Head to Head Contrast: WPP (WPP) vs. Its Peers

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WPP to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 545.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $14.43 billion $844.43 million N/A WPP Competitors $1.86 billion $98.83 million 1,909.78

This table compares WPP and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 1 5 0 2.83 WPP Competitors 264 1517 2487 35 2.53

WPP currently has a consensus target price of $1,001.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,815.24%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 116.84%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -8.78% -9.99% -0.88%

Risk and Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPP beats its rivals on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

