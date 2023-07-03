Head-To-Head Review: First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) versus The Competition

First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN – Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Citizens Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

First Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Citizens Bancshares pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Citizens Bancshares Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens Bancshares Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Citizens Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.58%. Given First Citizens Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A 16.03 First Citizens Bancshares Competitors $783.98 billion $805.49 million 243.51

First Citizens Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Citizens Bancshares. First Citizens Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Citizens Bancshares rivals beat First Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products. It also provides personal and home loans; and home equity line of credit. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate, construction and facility, equipment financing, residential development and construction, operating loans and lines of credit, and SBA and United States department of agriculture (USDA) loans, as well as debit and credit card services. Further, it offers home purchase and refinancing, and reverse mortgages; mobile, telephone/text, and online banking services; e-statements; investment, insurance, and retirement and benefit services; and trust, overdraft, identity theft protection, and treasury services, as well as safe deposit boxes. First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

