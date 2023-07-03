Head-To-Head Review: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) & BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlueFire Renewables and Hudson Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BlueFire Renewables alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies $318.09 million 1.37 $103.80 million $1.90 5.06

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlueFire Renewables.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueFire Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlueFire Renewables and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hudson Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than BlueFire Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares BlueFire Renewables and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies 28.22% 44.48% 26.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats BlueFire Renewables on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueFire Renewables

(Free Report)

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol. The company has a technology license agreement with Arkenol, Inc. to use and sub-license the Arkenol technology that converts cellulose and waste materials into ethanol and other high value chemicals. It also focuses on providing professional services to bio-refineries worldwide. BlueFire Renewables, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueFire Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueFire Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.