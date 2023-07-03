Head to Head Review: YouGov (YUGVF) versus Its Peers

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YouGov to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YouGov and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $1.86 billion $98.83 million 1,909.78

YouGov’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 264 1517 2487 35 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YouGov and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 120.10%. Given YouGov’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 545.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -8.78% -9.99% -0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YouGov beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

