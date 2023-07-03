Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

