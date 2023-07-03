Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $168.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

