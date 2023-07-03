HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 780,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 178,144 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.