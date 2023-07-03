Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns “Initiates” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their initiates rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIBB. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.6 %

HIBB opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hibbett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

