High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $200.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

