High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 412 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.