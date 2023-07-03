High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

