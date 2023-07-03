High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,103 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.