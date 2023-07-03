High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

