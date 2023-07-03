High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $393.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

